Rams' Kendall Blanton: Secures future contract
By
RotoWire Staff
Blanton signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
Blanton spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad. The 25-year-old tight end will vie for a depth role next season.
