Williams is in line for more playing time in the Rams' backfield after the team waived Darrell Henderson on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Williams had already staked a healthy claim in terms of snap counts prior to Henderson's departure, playing a total of 50 snaps over his first two games since returning from a high-ankle sprain, more than Henderson (38) and Cam Akers (34). The rookie has flashed some promise with some lengthy gains in limited rushing attempts, while also showing off his receiving chops with four receptions for 38 yards. The start of the Rams' two-man running back committee will likely see Akers take over as lead back after putting up a solid 61 rushing yards on just 14 attempts in Week 11, but with the Rams likely to be playing from behind often for the remainder of the season, Williams may be called on for his pass-catching abilities more often than not and may actually be the more desirable back to roster.