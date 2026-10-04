Williams rushed 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns while catching 10 of 13 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Williams led the team in targets and catches, finishing with one more of each than Puka Nacua, though Nacua racked up 125 receiving yards in his return from a hip injury. Nacua also scored the Rams' first touchdown on a two-yard run, but Williams proceeded to score twice in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, with touchdown runs of one yard and seven yards to complete the Rams' comeback. Backup Blake Corum had just six touches, so Williams is locked in as the primary backfield option for the Rams ahead of a Week 5 home game against the Bills.