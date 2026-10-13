Williams rushed 16 times for 49 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of eight targets for 27 yards in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Williams operated as the clear lead back while outpacing Blake Corum by 11 carries, three receptions and four targets, but the former found running room at a premium against a Bills defense that's been surprisingly stout up front. Williams was able to add his fourth rushing touchdown on a dramatic one-yard run with five seconds remaining in regulation to help force overtime, and he's now recorded at least six catches in three consecutive games. Williams should remain in a clear lead role when the Rams host the Cardinals in an NFC West matchup Sunday.