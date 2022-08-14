McCutcheon caught five of six targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 29-22 victory over the Chargers. He also added a two-point conversion reception.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noted that McCutcheon has been soaking up knowledge from Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in meeting rooms, and the undrafted free agent put that to good use Saturday. Bryce Perkins hit McCutcheon on the left sideline in the second quarter, and McCutcheon put on the burners and juked safety JT Woods to notch a 60-yard touchdown. McCutcheon added an 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to put the Rams up for good. While a roster spot may still be tough to find with a talented group of receivers in front of him, McCutcheon's stock is certainly trending up with this performance.