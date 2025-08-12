Stafford (back) isn't practicing Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Stafford looked great during a workout and was on track to resume practicing Monday. That didn't happen, as Stafford didn't feel great after the workout and now remains out of practice for at least a few more days. McVay said there's been no discussion of surgery, adding that the team wants to be "flexible and fluid" while taking a cautious approach to Stafford's injury management. The Rams seemingly expect the 37-year-old QB to start Week 1, but fantasy managers aren't wrong to harbor a degree of doubt/concern now that Stafford's absence from practice has lingered well into August.