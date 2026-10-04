Stafford completed 32 of 51 passes for 317 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.

Stafford was picked off twice in the first half as the Rams took a 20-10 deficit into the locker room. The veteran QB didn't throw a touchdown pass in the return of top target Puka Nacua (hip) from a two-game absence, but Stafford led a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives culminating in Kyren Williams rushing scores as the Rams produced 14 unanswered points in the final four minutes to improve to 2-2. Stafford takes an underwhelming 6:6 TD:INT into a Week 5 home game against the Bills.