Stafford (right elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

Stafford was seen leaving the locker room with his upper right arm wrapped in ice after this past Sunday's win against the Chargers. Head coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register on Monday that Stafford has been tending to arm soreness, but the quarterback clarified the situation with Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, stating that he's had his right arm wrapped in ice regularly this season. An uncapped session to begin Week 9 prep puts Stafford in the clear to continue to lead the Ramas offense Sunday in Washington.