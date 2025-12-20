Landman recorded five tackles (two solo) and 1.0 sacks in Thursday's 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.

Landman logged a 100 percent snap rate for the second consecutive week. He turned in a modest tackle total, though he did manage to log his first sack since Week 7. Landman has already easily logged the most productive campaign of his career and will almost certainly maintain a key role in the middle of the Rams' defense down the stretch of the regular season.