Landman (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Landman likely sustained his concussion in the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. The linebacker has enterted the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and will need to upgrade his practice participation with the approval of an independent neurologist before being cleared for game-day activities. If Landman cannot clear the league's protocol by Sunday's game against the Raiders, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks could be called up to the active roster in his place.