Rams wide receiver coach Eric Yarber said Nacua's "body is totally different" due to his training regiment this offseason, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Nacua is coming off a stellar rookie campaign in which he racked up a 105-1,486-6 receiving line while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games, and he's putting in the offseason work to improve rather than resting on his laurels. Yarber said "[Nucua has] lost so much body fat and gained so much lean muscle, which enabled him to move more efficiently now," and that "he has better body control" entering Year 2. Nucua has reportedly dropped about 10 pounds over the offseason and shadowed Cooper Kupp, his positional mate and former Offensive Player of the Year, both in terms of training regimen and diet. Kupp was plagued by injuries even while on the field last season and should stands to demand a larger offensive share during the 2024 campaign, but Nucua looks to have already emerged as the new No. 1 wide receiver for Los Angeles. Coach Sean McVay's offense could be efficient enough for both wideouts to improve upon their production.