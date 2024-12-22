Nacua caught eight of nine targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets.

Nacua accounted for more than half of Matthew Stafford's 110 passing yards as the Rams' passing game was stuck in first gear in freezing conditions. The second-year wideout fell short of 97 receiving yards for only the second time in his last seven games, but he'll be well positioned to bounce back in Week 17, when the Rams return home to host the Cardinals. That change in venue will be a welcome sight for the entire passing game after LA struggled to move the ball through the air in freezing conditions against the Jets.