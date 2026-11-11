Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Nacua (knee/toe) won't be placed on injured reserve right now "just because of some semantics with the roster," Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports. "He's still going to be out for a significant period of time," McVay added.

In particular, the Rams already have used up three of their possible eight activations from reserve lists, and they currently have 12 players on IR. Nacua suffered PCL and MCL sprains and also a turf-toe injury on the team's final offensive snap of this past Sunday's win at Washington. Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Los Angeles is optimistic Nacua will be able to return in Week 14 or 15, which would mean three or four games out of commission, as opposed to the required four contests if he's moved to injured reserve. As a result, the roster crunch combined with Nacua's possible recovery timeline means he may not officially go on IR.