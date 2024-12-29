Nacua recorded 10 receptions on 14 targets for 129 yards in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals.

It was a lackluster performance for the Rams' offense, as Nacua was the team's only receiver to top 30 yards and was on the receiving end of 10 of Matthew Stafford's 17 completions. Though he didn't find the end zone, Nacua did record six receptions of at least 10 yards to top the century mark for the fifth time in 10 contests since returning from a knee injury. While his results may be a bit inconsistent due to Stafford's recent struggles, Nacua has established himself as the top receiving threat in the offense ahead of Cooper Kupp.