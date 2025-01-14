Nacua secured five of nine targets for 44 yards in the Rams' 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Nacua finished tied with Tyler Higbee (chest) for the team lead in catches while also setting the pace in targets, but following a 27-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage, the talented wideout had a very quiet night. The Vikings clearly prioritized limiting his ability to get downfield, but it remains to be seen if the Eagles will be as successful in Sunday afternoon's divisional-round road showdown after Nacua got to them for a 9-117 line on 13 targets during Philadelphia's Week 12 win over Los Angeles.