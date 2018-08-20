Rams' Rob Havenstein: Inks four-year extension with Rams
Havenstein signed a contract extension with the Rams on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Havenstein's extension worth roughly $32.5 million will keep him under contract in Los Angeles through 2022. The former 2015 second-round pick is fresh off his best season and figures to be a key cog for the Rams' offensive line moving forward.
