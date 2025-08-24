Edwards secured one of two targets for 25 yards during Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns.

Notably, Edwards didn't see his first target until the second half on a day the Rams' top six wideouts all were given the day off. Brennan Presley once again led the Rams receivers in yardage with 51 yards on three catches, and Britain Covey saw six targets thrown his way, tied for the team high with Drake Stoops. The UDFA out of Louisiana Tech was looking at an uphill battle to make it on the 53-man roster given the wealth of talent the Rams have at wide receiver, and a fairly pedestrian preseason (outside of his game-winning touchdown catch last week) may not be enough to push the needle in favor of snagging one of the final roster spots.