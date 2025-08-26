The Rams waived Edwards on Tuesday.

Edwards joined the Rams in late April as an undrafted free agent. He missed the team's preseason opener due to an undisclosed injury, but he returned for the final two contests and posted four catches (on six targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown. While Edwards wasn't able to carve a spot for himself on the Rams' 53-man roster, he is a candidate to remain in Los Angeles as a member of the team's practice squad.