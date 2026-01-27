The Rams signed Edwards to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards signed with the Rams in May as an undrafted free agent and opted to stick around on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Edwards did not appear in a single game during his rookie season, but he'll be on the Rams' 90-man roster at the start of the offseason, giving him the opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp.