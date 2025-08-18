Edwards secured three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 23-22 preseason win against the Chargers.

It was a stunning final drive for the Rams, capped off by Edwards leaping up to snare a dart from Stetson Bennett for a game-winning eight-yard touchdown reception with just seconds left on the clock. Despite the late-game heroics, the UDFA seems unlikely to crack the final 53-man roster with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield taking the first five spots and Xavier Smith likely to hold on as the sixth wideout rostered by the Rams.