The Rams signed Edwards to the practice squad Wednesday, Wyatt Miller of the team's official site reports.

Edwards wasn't able to make the Rams' 53-man roster after logging four catches (on six targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown in two preseason games. He'll stay in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams' practice squad, where the undrafted rookie will be eligible for elevation to the active roster if the team needs depth at wide receiver.