The Rams announced Wednesday that Higbee (ankle) has been designated to return from IR.

Higbee will now begin a 21-day window wherein he can participate in practice without counting against the 53-man roster. The veteran tight end can be activated from IR at any point in that span, if deemed healthy, making Sunday's game against the Cardinals his earliest tentative chance to return. Higbee hasn't played since Week 11, and across 11 regular-season appearances so far he's secured 20 of 30 targets for 190 yards and two touchdowns.