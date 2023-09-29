Higbee (Achilles) will practice Friday as a limited participant and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McVay revealed Higbee's Week 4 game status Friday just a few minutes after the team announced that the tight end agreed to a three-year contract extension that guarantees him $17 million. The new contract and the questionable designation are both strong hints that Higbee isn't expected to miss much time with the Achilles issue, if any, and it also means he'll likely be back with the Rams in 2024 even if they dive into a rebuild. If Higbee can't play this week, Brycen Hopkins likely would fill in as the starter and might even have an every-down role, given McVay's preference for a lack of diversity in personnel groupings. Rookie fifth-round pick Davis Allen is the other tight end on the roster.