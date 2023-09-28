Higbee (Achilles) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Higbee has kicked off Week 4 prep with consecutive absences from practice due to an Achilles injury. With just one more chance to practice this week, another absence may spur the Rams to rule him out ahead of Sunday's game at Indianapolis. If Higbee is limited or sidelined this weekend, Brycen Hopkins, Davis Allen and potentially practice-squad member Nikola Kalinic could be bigger parts of the Rams offense.