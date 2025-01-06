Higbee finished with five receptions on seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-25 loss to Seattle.

Higbee was one of the few regular starters who head coach Sean McVay did not rest ahead of the upcoming wild-card round of the playoffs. The veteran tight end likely got the extra run after missing most of the regular season rehabbing from an ACL tear in January. Higbee looked like his usual self Sunday, posting a full stat line after meager results in his first two games back. The 32-year-old should be revved up to host the Vikings in next Monday's playoff tilt.