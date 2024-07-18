ESPN announced Thursday that Cobb will join SEC Network as a college football studio analyst for the 2024 season.

In his statement in ESPN's press release, Cobb didn't explicitly say that he has retired from professional football, though his entry into sports broadcasting likely signals that his playing days are over. After joining former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York last offseason, Cobb proceeded to suit up in 11 of 17 games during his lone season with the Jets, tallying five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. After the 33-year-old slot receiver was a healthy inactive on multiple occasions during the second half of the season and struggled to produce when he suited up, he presumably drew limited interest in free agency this offseason. If Cobb's playing days are officially done, he'll wrap up his 13-year NFL career with a 630-7,624-54 receiving line on 909 targets to go with 364 yards on 63 carries and two punt and one kickoff returns for touchdowns over 166 regular-season games with the Packers, Cowboys, Texans and Jets. He made his lone Pro Bowl as a member of the Packers in 2014.