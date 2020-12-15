Edwards rushed seven times for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 47-42 win over the Browns. He also caught his lone target for four yards.

Edwards scored from 11 yards during the second quarter, then scampered in from 19 to begin the third. Those rushes bring his season total up to six touchdowns, all of which have come over Edwards' last eight games. Although rookie JK Dobbins again led the Ravens' tailbacks in carries Monday, Edwards still followed last week's 100-yard outing with another valuable display, putting him in fine form ahead of a favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15.