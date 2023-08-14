Dobbins (undisclosed) is participating in practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Dobbins has been activated from the active/PUP list and is participating in his first practice session of training camp, meaning he could be available for next Monday's preseason game against the Commanders. The 24-year-old missed Baltimore's preseason opener, in addition to the first 14 practices of training camp, but he still has just under a month to get up to full speed before Sept. 10's regular-season opener against the Texans. Dobbins has been in attendance at team meetings, but on-field reps will be extremely valuable for the expected leader of a backfield also housing Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon and Keaton Mitchell.