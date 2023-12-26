Hamilton has been deemed doubtful to return to Monday's matchup with the 49ers due to a knee injury.
Hamilton tallied five tackles (three solo) and two interceptions before exiting the game. The severity of his injury is not known at this time, but Daryl Worley is the likely candidate to replace him at strong safety.
