Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Done for the game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Steelers.
The safety was evaluated for a possible concussion earlier in the second half, and he had to go to the locker room immediately after the evaluation. Hamilton had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup at the time of his exit. Ar'Darius Washington, Malaki Starks and Keondre Jackson are Baltimore's extra safeties.
