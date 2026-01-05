Hamilton (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Steelers.

The safety was evaluated for a possible concussion earlier in the second half, and he had to go to the locker room immediately after the evaluation. Hamilton had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup at the time of his exit. Ar'Darius Washington, Malaki Starks and Keondre Jackson are Baltimore's extra safeties.