Hamilton (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's contest against the Jaguars.

Hamilton tweaked his hip late in the first half, and after he was able to play through it briefly after the break, he has now been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 9 matchup. The 25-year-old will now shift his focus to being ready for the team's Week 10 contest against the Chargers on Nov. 16. In Hamilton's absence, Keyon Martin is a top candidate to see an increase in opportunities in Baltimore's secondary.