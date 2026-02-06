Hamilton (concussion) intercepted a pass during Tuesday's Pro Bowl flag football game.

The All-Pro safety suffered a concussion during Baltimore's Week 18 AFC North title game loss to Pittsburgh and had to exit in the second half. His participation in the Pro Bowl Games suggests he's past the issue. That's good for the Ravens, who committed to their 2022 first-round pick, who has made an All-Pro team after each of the last three seasons, with a four-year, $100.4-million extension last August.