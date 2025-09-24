Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Noy (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Van Noy suffered a hamstring injury during the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Browns, which prevented him from playing in Monday's 38-30 loss to the Lions. The injury is considered enough severe enough that the veteran could miss multiple games, so he would have to practice in at least a limited capacity this week in order to for him to have a chance at returning Sunday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Not playing versus Lions•
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Could miss multiple weeks•
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Downgraded to out•
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Logs 12.5 sacks in 11th NFL season•
-
Ravens' Kyle Van Noy: Hot streak continues Saturday•