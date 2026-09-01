Van Noy visited the Vikings on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Van Noy indicated he wants to keep playing, though it's unknown if his recent stop in Minnesota will do anything to improve his chances of staying on the field. The 2014 No. 40 overall pick has appeared in 173 regular-season games throughout his career, totaling 561 tackles, 57 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and four interceptions. However, Van Noy is coming off his worst season in years, finishing the 2025 campaign with just 20 total tackles and two sacks in 15 regular-season games.