Van Noy agreed to sign with the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Van Noy will reunite in Minnesota with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who previously coached the edge rusher in New England. The 35-year-old linebacker will provide additional depth to a position group that recently lost Tyler Batty (knee) to a season-ending ACL tear. If Van Noy eventually gets elevated to the 53-man roster, he would likely be part of a pass-rush rotation that includes Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner.