Jackson (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Miami.

The Ravens listed Jackson as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday, with the QB saying Tuesday that he's "100 percent healthy" and ready to play. The final injury report confirms that Jackson will suit up for the first time since Week 4, facing a Miami defense that shut down the Falcons this past Sunday after struggling mightily for most of September and October.

