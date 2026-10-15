Jackson (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jesse Minter has stated that Jackson doesn't necessarily need to practice in order to take the field Sunday against the Browns, but a return to practice in any capacity Friday certainly wouldn't hurt considering Jackson hasn't practiced or played since the first half of Baltimore's Week 4 win over the Titans. Tyler Huntley finished out that victory and guided the Ravens to an overtime win over the Falcons in Week 5. Huntley would make a second consecutive start in Sunday's clash between AFC North rivals if Jackson is ultimately unable to play.