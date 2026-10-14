Jackson (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson was sidelined for a fourth consecutive practice, after his sprained left ankle kept him from logging any on-field reps in Week 5 before he was ruled out ahead of the Ravens' eventual 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons last Sunday. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, head coach Jesse Minter said after Wednesday's session that Jackson is considered day-to-day, and the Ravens aren't yet ruling him out from starting this Sunday against the Browns. If Jackson ends up missing another game, Tyler Huntley would direct the Baltimore offense for a second straight week.