Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Hurts hamstring Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Jackson completed 14 of his 20 passing attempts for 147 yards with a TD and a pick, and carried six times for 48 yards. In his absence, Cooper Rush is in at QB for the Ravens.
