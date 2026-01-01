Jackson (back) was present for Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a full practice Wednesday, Jackson's presence for Thursday's session has him tracking toward returning to the starting lineup Sunday night against the Steelers. On Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh noted that he was "very optimistic" about Jackson playing this weekend, and if the QB is officially deemed a full participant once again Thursday, he'd presumably be in line to head into the weekend without a Week 18 injury designation.