Jackson won't play in Saturday's exhibition against Washington, with the Ravens holding him out all preseason ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens played it safe with Jackson, who put on muscle in the offseason and figures to lead a run-first offense after last year's squad shifted more toward the pass. The team is counting on TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman to pull a lot of weight in the passing game, with Jackson's ancillary weapons mostly being young, unproven mid-round picks. He'll do much of his damage on the ground this year, but his Week 1 matchup may be more favorable from a passing standpoint, as the Jets' D-line is the relative strength of a mostly shaky defense.