Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Back at practice Thursday

Bateman is in full uniform for Thursday's practice.

Bateman didn't take part in either of the Ravens' last two practices, but the team didn't disclose whether his absences were injury-related or part of a planned maintenance plan. Either way, Bateman will be back on the field Thursday, but it's unclear if the Ravens intend to have him suit up in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Eagles. While Bateman projects to head into Week 1 as a starter alongside No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers, rookie third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane has generated considerable buzz during camp and could be a threat to poach reps in two-receiver sets as the season unfolds.