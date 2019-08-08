Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Tops initial depth chart
McLaurin is listed as the starting X receiver on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
A 2019 third-round pick, McLaurin thoroughly impressed the coaching staff during the offseason program, and Jay Gruden continues to heap praise on the rookie in camp. "He's powerful, he's smart, and he's physical. That's a combination that's rare," Gruden said Monday. "He's been exciting." In addition to his tentative hold on a spot in the first-team offense, McLaurin has been attempting to learn all three WR roles and likely will be one of the top gunners on the team at some point. Both points help his case for a decent workload to start his career, and the 6-foot, 208-pounder has the added benefit of having worked with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins while at Ohio State.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...