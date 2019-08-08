McLaurin is listed as the starting X receiver on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

A 2019 third-round pick, McLaurin thoroughly impressed the coaching staff during the offseason program, and Jay Gruden continues to heap praise on the rookie in camp. "He's powerful, he's smart, and he's physical. That's a combination that's rare," Gruden said Monday. "He's been exciting." In addition to his tentative hold on a spot in the first-team offense, McLaurin has been attempting to learn all three WR roles and likely will be one of the top gunners on the team at some point. Both points help his case for a decent workload to start his career, and the 6-foot, 208-pounder has the added benefit of having worked with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins while at Ohio State.