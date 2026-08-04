Saints' Alvin Kamara: Taking passing-down snaps

Kamara has been getting most of the third-downs snaps with the starters at training camp, according to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com.

With Travis Etienne signed to be the team's lead runner, Kamara is left with passing downs as his obvious path to playing time, though he could also sub in for carries on early downs if he proves he still has gas in the tank. Last year, Kamara made 11 appearances and finished with career lows for both rushing yards per game (42.8) and receiving yards per game (16.9). The second number was barely more than half of his previous career low (16.9), but early signs suggest that coach Kellen Moore still thinks Kamara can contribute as a pass catcher. The 31-year-old reached an agreement with the Saints in July to alter his contract, with the result being a one-year, $6 million deal that includes $3.5 million guaranteed.