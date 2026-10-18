Kamara (back) is active for Sunday's game at the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara has dealt with a back injury the past two weeks, and three limited listings during Week 6 prep led to a questionable designation for Sunday. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Kamara is expected to play, which now has been confirmed. Since Travis Etienne (hamstring) landed on IR after Week 3, Kamara has earned 17 touches, while fellow RBs Kendre Miller (18) and CJ Donaldon (10) also have had regular roles, making it difficult to trust any of the trio for fantasy purposes.