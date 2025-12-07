Saints' Asim Richards: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richards (ankle) is questionable to return Sunday's matchup versus Tampa Bay, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
Richards picked up the injury in the second half, leaving his status for the rest of the game up in the air. If the 25-year-old is unable to return, the Saints will be left without any healthy backup tackles, as Taliese Fuaga is out with an ankle injury.
