Saints' Chris Olave: Practicing Thursday after Wednesday exit

Olave was on the field for practice Thursday.

Olave left Wednesday's practice early with a trainer by his side, though at the time NFL reporter Erin Summers suggested that it looked to be a heat-related issue for the wideout. Olave's participation in practice a day later seems to confirm that his Wednesday exit was precautionary and that the 2022 first-rounder -- who recently signed a four-year extension with the Saints worth up to $132 million -- is fine as the team's Aug. 15 preseason opener against the Jaguars approaches.