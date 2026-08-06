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Saints' Chris Olave: Practicing Thursday after Wednesday exit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Olave was on the field for practice Thursday.

Olave left Wednesday's practice early with a trainer by his side, though at the time NFL reporter Erin Summers suggested that it looked to be a heat-related issue for the wideout. Olave's participation in practice a day later seems to confirm that his Wednesday exit was precautionary and that the 2022 first-rounder -- who recently signed a four-year extension with the Saints worth up to $132 million -- is fine as the team's Aug. 15 preseason opener against the Jaguars approaches.

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