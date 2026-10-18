Olave (illness) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

An illness afflicted Olave during the entirety of Week 6 prep, holding him to one limited practice Friday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that the wide receiver is expected to suit up. Indeed, that has come to pass, and Olave will continue to operate as the unquestioned top target for QB Tyler Shough, who currently ranks second in the NFL this season with 205 pass attempts.