Vele (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Vele was tacked on to the Saints' Week 3 practice report Thursday as limited due to a hip injury, and his status now is up in the air heading into the weekend. Since his trade from Denver to New Orleans on Aug. 20, he's been a part of the Saints offense through two games, increasing his snap share from 23 percent Week 1 to 34 percent this past Sunday. Still, Vele has seen just four targets on his way to two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown this season.