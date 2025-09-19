Saints' Devaughn Vele: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Vele was tacked on to the Saints' Week 3 practice report Thursday as limited due to a hip injury, and his status now is up in the air heading into the weekend. Since his trade from Denver to New Orleans on Aug. 20, he's been a part of the Saints offense through two games, increasing his snap share from 23 percent Week 1 to 34 percent this past Sunday. Still, Vele has seen just four targets on his way to two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown this season.
