Vele caught three of six targets for 39 yards Sunday in a loss to Las Vegas.

Tyler Shough had another big day at quarterback for the Saints, with 160 of his 255 passing yards going to the combination of No. 1 wideout Chris Olave and top tight end Juwan Johnson. Vele finished third (behind that duo) in both targets (six) and receiving yards (39). The third-year wideout has been locked into a key role in the Saints' passing game, and through three contests he's registered 15 catches on 22 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown.